Mabel finds it ''incredibly lonely'' being a solo artist.

The 'My Lover' hitmaker loves how she is ''fully in control'' of her music and enjoys collaborating with different artists because it can be difficult always performing on her own.

She said: ''We're fully in control of ourselves. If I want Not3s to jump on my track, I just holla Not3s, or call up Stormzy or if Stormzy wants me to do something he just reaches out to me. It's all about being in control of your own operations ...

''Being a solo artist in general can be incredibly lonely. It's funny how often the bigger you get sometimes, the lonelier you feel. A lot of people have an idea of who you are, but at the same time it's like 'I'm just me! I have the same doubts as and fear as you! But people look at you differently.''

And the 22-year-old singer thinks there has been a ''massive change'' in the music industry and believes now is a great time for British music as a whole.

She added: ''Being mainstream is fun. With the records I'm putting out now, I'm not tailoring myself to the mainstream, the mainstream has become what my tracks are ... It's such an interesting time for British music - the whole world is looking at us, which is so satisfying. I feel like there's a massive change in the industry. I don't feel competitive with any of my peers at all.''

And Mabel admits to having a warped idea that being an artist was ''perfect'' initially.

She told NME: ''At first I thought being an artist was being this 'perfect' thing, which I actually know isn't true. Now, I can definitely cope with being one better, but it was a tricky combination of being young and struggling with figuring out who I am as a person.''