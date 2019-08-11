Mabel has ''learned a lot'' from Harry Styles.

The 23-year-old singer previously supported the One Direction star on tour and thinks his positive outlook is something to emulate.

She said: ''He brought the same kind, beautiful energy to every person I saw him meet. I didn't see him have an off day.

''Sometimes, when I'm feeling anxious or low, I have a tendency to be like, 'Not today'. But I learned a lot on that tour, that we're so lucky.

''He just has that positivity - it oozes out of him. He's a rock star, he's Mick Jagger.''

And Stormzy has been another mentor for the 'Don't Call Me Up' hitmaker.

She told Grazia magazine: ''He knew who I was before 'Finders Keepers'. He's always been so kind and supportive, he'd be like, 'You're doing your thing'. ''

The 'Fine Line' singer thinks it is ''vital'' to have female collaborators and finds it frustrating when women are pitted against one another.

She said: ''It's all about supporting each other and encouraging other women to be producers and engineers.

''It's a crazy concept that, as females, we're pitted against each other, like Rihanna or Beyonce, Cardi B or Nicki Minaj. But why would we compete? We're all different. We're all in different lanes. We need to stand together.''

Mabel - who is the daughter of singer Neneh Cherry and producer Cameron McVey - was just five years old when she wrote her first song.

She said: ''I wrote this love song to a boy in my class. I hadn't figured out how to play chords yet.''