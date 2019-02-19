Mabel revealed that she used to ''throw up'' before she ''went on stage'' for a performance.
The 22-year-old singer - who is the daughter of NENEH CHERRY and producer Cameron McVey - has revealed she used to get uncontrollable nerves before going on stage, but now she's finally conquered her fears, she ''loves'' performing for her fans because the feeling is ''magical''.
She told the Times newspaper: ''I would love some No 1s. I would love some Grammys and all of that stuff but I want to do it on my own terms.
''We're just making the best music in the world right now. There's a strong wave, especially young female R&B artists. It's important we encourage each other and we're all really different, so there's no sense of competition.
''I used to throw up before I went on stage but now I just love it. All the magical stuff happens just past fear.''
Mabel - whose full name is Mabel Alabama Pearl McVey - actually considered ''changing'' her name because she didn't want her hard work to be associated with her parents.
But the singer insisted she keeps her career ''separate'' and has never used her connections to get her foot in the door.
She said: ''I did think about changing my name, but I'm really proud of what my mum and dad have accomplished. But I am also adamant that people know I've worked so hard to get to where I am.
''I've never worked with my parents, never used any of their contacts. We keep family and work separate.''
