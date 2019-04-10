Mabel has the title of her debut album tattooed on her body.

The 23-year-old singer is set to drop her first studio LP this year and although she is keeping the name of her record under wraps for now, she has already had a permanent tribute to the album inked onto her person.

And Mabel will unveil the body art once the LP is ready to drop.

Revealing she has a name for the album, she told the Daily Star's Wired column: ''I do. It's actually tattooed on my body but it's a secret for now. ''

The 'Don't Call Me Up' hitmaker announced last year that wanted to permanently remember her debut album and was planning on branding the title onto her ribs.

She previously said: ''It's not just a collection of songs, it has to tell a story and it has to have a thread and it has to have different nuances.

''But when I figured out what that story was, the rest poured out. I am gassed off the name. I'm actually going to get it tattooed!''

The 'Finders Keepers' singer - whose parents are musician Neneh Cherry and Massive Attack record producer Cameron McVey - previously divulged that the forthcoming record is ''a lot more up-tempo and fun'' than she expected to be and she hopes her tracks can ''make people dance and smile''.

She said: ''It's a lot more up-tempo and fun and playful than I thought it was gonna be. Coming from an R&B background, I was like, 'I'm gonna make slow jams.'

''When I wrote 'Finders Keepers,' musically everything changed for me. I want to make people dance, I want to make people smile and I want my music to get played in clubs. I want those records that girls put on before they go out, when they're just getting ready. And I feel like the album has that.''