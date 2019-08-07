Mabel gave a group of girls a sneak preview of her album in the toilets.

The 23-year-old singer/songwriter has revealed she bumped into some of her fans in a bathroom and ended up playing tracks from 'High Expectations' for them.

Speaking on Hits Radio Breakfast, she recalled: ''I met these girls one time and we started talking.

''They were like 'I like your music... oh can you play us some new songs!'

''Usually I'd be like no, and then I was like, 'yeah come on let's do it'.

''We did like a little PA in the bathroom for them, it was cute.

''And then my friend came in and was like 'you've literally been gone for half an hour and you're doing a listening party in the bathroom?

''Everybody's left I don't understand what's going on.' But yeah, shout out to you guys, whoever you are.''

The 'Finders Keepers' hitmaker's record sees her bare her soul and tackle her ''crippling'' anxiety, which she has suffered with from a young age.

She explained recently: ''I had to examine myself and put myself back together. Growing up I'd had lots of confidence issues.

''They were crippling. Even up to the point of making the album, I still had confidence issues and problems with anxiety.

''But making the album, I came out the other side. Now I am OK with all of it. I started to believe in myself and deal with my negative thoughts. I wrote a song called 'OK (Anxiety Anthem)' which is the most important track on the record as it's the one that made everything happen.

''I'd had a low day and was meant to be working with MNEK that day.

''I was embarrassed and felt like I'd failed so I started to write how I felt and that became the song. Now when I feel like that, I know how important it is to open up and talk.''

Listen to Hits Radio Breakfast with Fleur East, Greg and James. Weekdays from 6am - hitsradio.co.uk