Mabel says female pop stars are ''standing together in a different way'' than they used to.

The 'Bad Behaviour' singer - whose parents are Swedish pop star NENEH CHERRY and Massive Attack producer Cameron McVey - believes long gone are the days of artists being pitted against one another, like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Speaking in her cover interview for The GLAMOUR UK August Digital Issue, for which she was photographed by Vicky Lawton, Mabel said: ''There is definitely more love and support between women than there ever has been.

''The sense of competition between Christina or Britney or Beyoncé - that's not a thing anymore. We're standing together in a different way.''

The 23-year-old star also heaped praise on her mother for always being herself throughout her career and admitted she has never really seen the BRIT Award-winner as a ''pop star''.

She said: ''What's crazy, though, is that I never thought of my mum as a pop star, it was just normal.

''My mum is such a perfect example of how you can break all the rules by being yourself - and that letting your personality shine through is all you need to do.''

The 'Ring Ring' hitmaker released her debut album 'High Expectations' last month, and previously revealed that she has the title of her ''empowering, uplifting and disarmingly candid record'' tattooed on her neck - and stated that the album tells the story of Mabel's own extraordinary life-story as well as those who inspire her, such as Destiny's Child and Lauryn Hill.

She said: ''It's not just a collection of songs, it has to tell a story and it has to have a thread and it has to have different nuances.

''But when I figured out what that story was, the rest poured out. I am gassed off the name. I'm actually going to get it tattooed!''

See the full feature in the August digital issue of GLAMOUR UK, available online now. https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/magazine