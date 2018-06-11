Mabel wants to collaborate with Camila Cabello.

The 22-year-old singer has revealed she would love to work on a track with the former Fifth Harmony star, citing Camila as her dream duet.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the Capital Summertime Ball - at which she and Camila were performing at separately - she said: ''I love Camila I think she's amazing, I think that would be cool.

''It's a good time to meet people; obviously I think collaborations you know they should all happen naturally. So it's nice to actually meet people and talk to them about music.''

Mabel performed her hit song 'Finders Keepers' followed by a cover of Not3s' 'My Lover' featuring the band as surprise guests.

She also covered Drake's smash hit 'Passionfruit' and finished her set with a performance of 'Fine Line' featuring Not3s.

Camila opened her set at the Capital Summertime Ball, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London, with a performance of 'Never Be The Same'.

The pop superstar then performed a rendition of her hit 'Havana' and even managed a cover of UB40s 'Can't Help Falling In Love'.

Other artists to appear at the sold-out event included Jess Glynne, Shawn Mendes, Jax Jones, Stefflon Don and Jonas Blue.