Mabel has been forced to cancel the Italian leg of her tour due to the coronavirus.

The 24-year-old singer was due to perform at the Magazzini Generali in Milan on Monday night (25.02.20), but called the gig off as cases of the potentially deadly respiratory illness in the European country have soared to over 200.

Updating her fans on Instagram, she wrote: ''Due to recent events concerning the Coronavirus in Italy, we've been advised by the Minister of Health and the President of the Lombardy region not to go ahead with tomorrow's show in Milan.

''So sad to have to write this, but safety is the absolute priority here! Hoping to reschedule soon. Love Mx.''

So far, six people have died from the disease, although all the victims have been elderly, with two suffering from serious underlying health problems.

BRIT Award winner Mabel is due to continue her tour in Zurich, Switzerland, at the Plaza Club on Wednesday (25.02.20), before heading to Paris, France.

The news comes after the 'Don't Call Me Up' hitmaker had to postpone her two shows in Norwich and Southampton earlier this month over health reasons.

She took to Instagram on February 8 to share: ''It is with a heavy heart that I have to postpone my next 2 shows in Norwich and Southampton due to health reasons.

''We will make every effort to reschedule these dates for as soon as possible. Thank you for your support and sorry to let you down. Love Mabel. x''