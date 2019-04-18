Mabel has announced her debut album 'High Expectations' will be released on July 12.

The 23-year-old singer has released details of her hotly-anticipated record, which is available on pre-order now, and revealed how working on the songs allowed her to ''gain so much confidence''.

In a statement, the 'Don't Call Me Up' hitmaker said: '''High Expectations' the title says it all.

''It's about the expectations I have of myself, other people's expectations of me and vice versa, especially in relationships. The general topic of the project is the negatives and positives that come with that.

''I want to send a positive message to everyone that's going to listen to it. I've gained so much confidence from writing this album and that's what I want people to take from it.''

The twice-BRIT-nominated star has already sold over three million singles in the UK - two platinum, three gold, and two silver - surpassed a billion streams and sold out the likes of Brixton Academy.

The star previously revealed that she has the title of her ''empowering, uplifting and disarmingly candid record'' tattooed on her neck - and the album will tell the story of Mabel's own extraordinary life-story as well as those who inspire her - such as Destiny's Child and Lauryn Hill.

The singer previously said of 'High Expectations': ''It's not just a collection of songs, it has to tell a story and it has to have a thread and it has to have different nuances.

''But when I figured out what that story was, the rest poured out. I am gassed off the name. I'm actually going to get it tattooed!''