Mabel and Yungen are among the acts set to perform at the first 'Spotify Presents: Who We Be Live' gig to be held in Birmingham.

The 'Cigarettes' hitmaker - who recently supported Harry Styles on his UK tour - and the 'Vroom' rapper will be joined by the likes of Jaykae, MIST, Ms Banks and Sneakbo at the concert, which will be held at Birmingham's O2 Academy on June 14.

Austin Daboh, Senior Editor at Spotify, said: ''Spotify launched Who We Be Live in the UK last November and the response was phenomenal - from the artists, managers, labels, and most importantly, the fans. We knew we had to go even bigger for 2018, and we have! We are so excited to be taking this event to Birmingham, where there is a such a vibrant music scene, as well as bringing it back home to Ally Pally in November.''

The show marks the second year of Spotify's 'Who We Be Live', which hosted its inaugural gig at London's Alexandra Palace last year with a line up including Cardi B, Giggs, Dizzee Rascal, J Hus and Stefflon Don perform.

'Who We Be Live' - which is inspired by the Spotify playlist which features the very best in Rap and Grime - will return to London in November this year, with a separate line-up which will be announced at a later date.

From 10am Wednesday (25.04.18) Spotify will be emailing fans of the artists performing, followers of the 'Who We Be' playlist in the UK, and O2 customers, with an opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets.

General tickets will be on sale at 10am on Friday (27.04.18) from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.