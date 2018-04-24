Mabel and Yungen are among the acts set to perform at the second 'Spotify Presents: Who We Be Live' gig.

The 'Cigarettes' hitmaker - who recently supported Harry Styles on his UK tour - and the 'Vroom' rapper will be joined by the likes of Jaykae, MIST, Ms Banks and Sneakbo at the concert at London's Alexandra Palace this November.

Austin Daboh, Senior Editor at Spotify, said: ''Spotify launched Who We Be Live in the UK last November and the response was phenomenal - from the artists, managers, labels, and most importantly, the fans. We knew we had to go even bigger for 2018, and we have! We are so excited to be taking this event to Birmingham, where there is a such a vibrant music scene, as well as bringing it back home to Ally Pally in November.''

The second instalment follows last year's first ever 'Who We Be Live' gig that saw the biggest stars in urban music including Cardi B, Giggs, Dizzee Rascal, J Hus and Stefflon Don perform.

a celebration of the best of urban, grime and hip-hop from the UK and beyond.

It's inspired by the Spotify playlist which features the very best in Rap and Grime.

Austin Daboh, Senior Editor at Spotify, said: ''Spotify has worked tirelessly to support British talent over the last year, and we're proud to have played a key role in the success of various urban genres such as grime and rap. Who We Be Live at Alexandra Palace is Spotify's first ever concert in the UK and will bring together some of the biggest and most exciting artists under one roof for an unforgettable night.''

From 10am Wednesday (25.04.18) Spotify will be emailing fans of the artists performing, followers of the 'Who We Be' playlist in the UK, and O2 customers, with an opportunity to purchase presale tickets.

General tickets will be on sale at 10am on Friday (27.04.18) from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.