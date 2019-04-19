Ma Dong-Seok has reportedly been cast in Marvel's 'The Eternals' - which is to be directed by Chloe Zhao - alongside Angelina Jolie.
Ma Dong-Seok is set to join Angelina Jolie in the cast of Marvel's 'The Eternals'.
The 48-year-old actor - best known to UK audiences from 2013 zombie thriller 'Train To Busan' - has reportedly been cast alongside Jolie, 43, in the upcoming superhero flick, which is to be directed by Chloe Zhao, according to the Wrap.
It's not known who either of the stars are in talks to portray, but sources previously said that one part of the motion picture's storyline is expected to involve a love story between characters Ikaris, who is fuelled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans.
Other details about the hotly-anticipated film are being kept under wraps, but it will be based on the 1976 Marvel comics by Jack Kirby.
Fictional species the Eternals are offshoots of the evolutionary process, and they were intended to be the Earth's defenders, which sees them do battle with the Deviants.
The motion picture will be Jolie's first superhero film, but she has starred in a comic book movie before - 2008's 'Wanted', which was an adaptation of Mark Millar and J.G. Jones series of the same name.
James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman and Terence Stamp also starred in the project, which was directed by Timur Bekmambetov and tells the story of an accountant who joins a secret society which his professional assassin father worked for.
Earlier this month, Marvel were said to be searching for an openly homosexual actor to play the lead role in the forthcoming film.
'Ruin' writers Matthew and Ryan Firpo have signed up to pen the script for the movie, and Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige will produce the picture.
Make sure you're tooled up properly for your next festival weekend.
In one of the tiniest theatres, on one of the smallest stages, and playing to a diminutive audience, the petite Amy Odell played a tremendous gig...
Live Through This was released on this day (April 12) in 1994.
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Make sure you're tooled up properly for your next festival weekend.
In one of the tiniest theatres, on one of the smallest stages, and playing to a diminutive audience, the petite Amy Odell played a tremendous gig...
Live Through This was released on this day (April 12) in 1994.
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...