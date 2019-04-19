Ma Dong-Seok is set to join Angelina Jolie in the cast of Marvel's 'The Eternals'.

The 48-year-old actor - best known to UK audiences from 2013 zombie thriller 'Train To Busan' - has reportedly been cast alongside Jolie, 43, in the upcoming superhero flick, which is to be directed by Chloe Zhao, according to the Wrap.

It's not known who either of the stars are in talks to portray, but sources previously said that one part of the motion picture's storyline is expected to involve a love story between characters Ikaris, who is fuelled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans.

Other details about the hotly-anticipated film are being kept under wraps, but it will be based on the 1976 Marvel comics by Jack Kirby.

Fictional species the Eternals are offshoots of the evolutionary process, and they were intended to be the Earth's defenders, which sees them do battle with the Deviants.

The motion picture will be Jolie's first superhero film, but she has starred in a comic book movie before - 2008's 'Wanted', which was an adaptation of Mark Millar and J.G. Jones series of the same name.

James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman and Terence Stamp also starred in the project, which was directed by Timur Bekmambetov and tells the story of an accountant who joins a secret society which his professional assassin father worked for.

Earlier this month, Marvel were said to be searching for an openly homosexual actor to play the lead role in the forthcoming film.

'Ruin' writers Matthew and Ryan Firpo have signed up to pen the script for the movie, and Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige will produce the picture.