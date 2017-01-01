The actor, who portrayed Father Francis Mulcahy on the hit TV show for over a decade, lost his battle with lung cancer on Saturday (31Dec16).

He passed away at his home in Pasadena, California, according to his agent, who has released a statement which reads: "Two weeks ago, he took a turn for the worse. Hospice (treatment) began this week at his home, and he went peacefully without pain."

Christopher also appeared on U.S. TV hits The Patty Duke Show, Good Times, and Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., and daytime soap Days of Our Lives.

His death comes one year to the day after his M*A*S*H castmate Wayne Rogers died on New Year's Eve in 2015.