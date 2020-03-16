LVMH are to halt perfume production to produce hand sanitiser for French hospitals.

The luxury goods group - who usually manufacture Christian Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy scents and cosmetics at three sites in France - are hoping to produce 12 tonnes of the gel this week to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The group - which also owns brands including Louis Vuitton and Tiffany - will deliver the gel ''at no charge'' to French health authorities, in particular the 39 public hospitals in Paris.

They said in a statement: ''Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus.

''LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities.''

The group have been praised by local officials.

Paris hospitals chief Martine Hirsch said: ''I wish to thank LVMH for acting so quickly: they made us this offer on Saturday night at 9pm, and confirmed it on Sunday.''

A spokesperson for the city's hospital system said they haven't yet run out of hand gel but admitted supplies are ''strained'', and confirmed other companies have also offered to donate supplies.

Many pharmacies across France have limited hand gel purchases to one small bottle per person.

The country's government have also issued a decree limiting prices following reports retailers were trying to make profit on the substance. A 100ml bottle must now cost no more than three euros.