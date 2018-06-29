Lupita Nyong'o's stylist has shared the secrets to her signature style.

Micaela Erlanger - who is famous for her work with various A-listers to help them look their best on the red carpet - has opened up about the specific trends she follows when styling the 'Black Panther' star and how simply it is for anyone to copy her look.

In an interview with Us Weekly, she revealed: ''Lupita loves fun, bold looks. The key to nailing her look is to make sure that a dress doesn't overwhelm her but choosing silhouettes that are flattering no matter the fabric.

''The easy way to copy her style is to look for chiffon and silk pieces or skirts with an accordian pleat, so it can have a great movement. You'll be ready to twirl!''

The fashion guru - who also lists Blake Lively, Kate Hudson and Meryl Streep on her famous roster - shared her key tips on how the everyday woman can take the step towards adding some bold pieces into their wardrobes.

She said: ''I think it's a balancing act. I always take the approach that if you're going to take the fun loud print or bright colour, tone down the other elements of your look. If you have a sequin top, pair it with denim or pair some army fatigue with some sparkle.''

On what trends she's loving this summer, the author of 'How to Accessorise: The Perfect Finish to Every Outfit', said: ''There's nothing more exciting than spring and summer fashion, it's the best time to dress up in my opinion and there's so much going on this season.

''I'm loving the athleisure wear and the relaxed, elevated approach that we're seeing a lot of. It really is more sophisticated comfort, the athleisure wear with sneakers or heels that lend themselves to an athletic vibe - it's a fun '90s redux. I'm enjoying that. Or a more glamorous approach anything romantic and pretty pastels. I'm loving flowers, lot of either floral prints or flowers on clothes is so great.''