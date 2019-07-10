Lulu Wang is set to direct the film adaptation of 'Children of the New World'.

The 'Farewell' writer is wanted to helm the big screen adaptation of Alexander Weinstein's 2016 short story collection of the same name in collaboration with Votiv.

The writer - who made her feature film debut in 2014 with 'Posthumous' - is also set to pen the screenplay for the sci-fi film and although details are being kept under wraps, Wang told Deadline that the new film will ''continue exploring the evolving dynamics of family.''

'Children of the New World' will follow a childless couple who conceive two children in an online world, however, eventually discover their imagined life to be infected by a computer virus.

The book's official synopsis teases: ''It grapples with our unease in this modern world and how our ever-growing dependence on new technologies has changed the shape of our society.

''Alexander Weinstein is a visionary new voice in speculative fiction for all of us who are fascinated by and terrified of what we might find on the horizon.''

The movie will be produced by Big Beach's Dani Melia and Peter Saraf - who worked with Wang on the upcoming drama 'The Farewell' - as well as Justin Lothrop and Brent Stiefel.

In a statement, Melia said: ''We had an incredible experience collaborating with Lulu Wang on The Farewell and are thrilled to be making another film with this visionary director, this time working alongside Votiv and exploring a completely different space and genre''

Lothrop added: ''Lulu and I have been friends for years now and we're very excited to be collaborating with her on such an incredible project.

''When we started on this journey with her, I don't think we could have imagined a better partner than Big Beach, and we couldn't be more pleased about working with them on this.''