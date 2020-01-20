Luke Perry, Peter Mayhew, Cameron Boyce and John Witherspoon were among those remembered during the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards In Memoriam segment on Sunday (19.01.20).

'This Is Us' actor Sterling K. Brown introduced the tribute, describing it as a way to remember the ''extraordinary legacy'' that will be remembered and serve as an inspiration for ''generations to come''.

He told the audience at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium: ''As screen actors, we are immensely fortunate to work in a medium capable of preserving our work well beyond our time on this Earth.

''Although their passing leaves an emptiness in our hearts, the friends and colleagues we lost this year have imparted an extraordinary legacy, performances that will continue to captivate, entertain, and inspire us for generations to come.''

Other stars who have passed away over the last 12 months that also featured in the tribute piece included Rip Torn, Sue Lyon, Robert Forster, Diahann Carroll, Tim Conway, Valerie Harper, Rutger Hauer, Shelley Morrison, and Kristoff St. John.

Over three dozen famous faces were recognised in the video piece, which featured highlights of the late stars at work

The SAG Awards are the first ceremony of the year to have aired a memorial tribute.

Golden Globes bosses previously explained they no longer feature a video honouring those who have passed away because ''those things are handled really well by the Oscars and the Screen Actors Guild.''

Instead, the Golden Globes pays tribute to those who have died with an In Memoriam page on their website.