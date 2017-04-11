Luisana Lopilato has revealed her son Noah is ''well'' after he was diagnosed with cancer in November 2016.

The 29-year-old actress, who has been caring for Noah alongside her musician husband Michael Buble, has spoken for the first time since the family returned to Argentina following successful treatment at a hospital in Los Angeles.

Speaking at a press conference in the country of her birth, Luisana - who has previously posted two statements on Facebook about her son's health - said: ''Thank God, my son is well.''

Luisana - who also has a 15-month-old son called Elias with her chart-topping husband - admitted Noah faces a long recovery process, which will include regular check-ups.

But she said: ''We are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.

''Seeing Noah grow and being happy gave me the strength to return and finish this film ['Those Who Love, Hate'].

''My faith in the fact God had a miracle helped me. I became strong so my son would get better. I transmitted that to all my friends and family.''

Luisana and Michael, 41 - who have been married since 2011 - both cancelled their work commitments in light of Noah's diagnosis, which meant the singer missed out on the chance to host the BRIT Awards earlier this year.

And the actress admitted her son's health situation has led her to develop a new perspective on life.

She said: ''When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes.

''It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. Thanks God, my son is well.''

Luisana also thanked fans for the support they have provided since Noah was diagnosed with cancer.

She reflected: ''I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love.

''And I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this.

''But the love is daily, when people stop me in the street. It's wonderful to know that you're accompanied in life and that people love you.''