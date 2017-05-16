Ludi Lin has landed a role in 'Aquaman'.

The Chinese actor - who recently starred as the Black Ranger in the 'Power Rangers' reboot - has been cast to play Murk in the upcoming DC External Universe superhero alongside 'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa who takes on the titular role.

The Warner Bros. film, which is being directed by James Wan, was recently pushed back from its original release date of October to December 2018. Deadline reports.

According to the film's synopsis, Aquaman finds himself caught between a surface world that ravages the sea and the underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt.

Lin's character Murk in the DC comics is the leader of the frontline army of Atlantis known as the Men-of-War and Aquaman's ally.

The film stars a number of Hollywood superstars including Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen and Temuera Morrison.

'Aquaman' marks the first major casting for the Chinese actor since 'Power Rangers', which brought in $40.5 million in its opening weekend.

Filming for the comic book adaptation began this month with director Wan sharing a photo from the set.

Alongside the picture, he tweeted: ''Months of intensive prep have led to this. Here we go. #DayOne #Ahab (sic)''

The next instalment of the DCEU will be 'Wonder Woman' and despite some criticism about previous DCEU movies including 'Suicide Squad' and 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', the movie has already received some positive feedback.

The DCEU will come together for the 'Justice League' due for release this November and will see the return of fan favourites Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman.