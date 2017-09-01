Ludi Lin has teased that the 'Aquaman' movie is going to be like an ''underwater'' 'Star Wars'.

The Chinese actor - who recently starred as the Black Ranger in the 'Power Rangers' big screen adventure - has been cast to play Murk in the upcoming DC Extended Universe superhero alongside 'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa who takes on the titular role as superhero Arthur Curry.

Lin insists fans of comic movies are in for a surprise because unlike the DCEU titles and the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters 'Aquaman' takes place in a world like no other, because it is mainly set in the undersea nation Atlantis.

James Wan told the cast to imagine it as a self-contained universe much like the world that George Lucas created in his sci-fi space saga.

Speaking to Canadian station Kiss Radio on Wednesday (30.08.17), Lin said: ''The thing is, there is so much about 'Aquaman' that I have seen so far in filming. There's so much to this film. The difference between 'Aquaman' and the other superheroes in the DC Universe, is that it exists almost in a different world. James Wan, our director, is amazing. He's described his vision as '''Star Wars' underwater'' because it is. All the physics are different, their weapons are different, the characters are very unique. It's just super-cool.''

Lin's character Murk in the DC comics is the leader of the frontline army of Atlantis known as the Men-of-War and Aquaman's ally and the actor has revealed his character has gone through ''some changes''.

He said: ''Murk has gone through some changes, like the Black Ranger really. I like it when people pigeon-hole me because then it gives me a chance to try to break out of it. You put a wall in front of me, I want to try to break down that wall. So, this is Murk and I think he's going to be pretty different from the original conception. But he's going to be pretty remarkable as well. It's been a pleasure working with some amazing people.''

The cast of 'Aquaman' boasts a number of Hollywood superstars, including Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren.

It is slated for release in December 2018.