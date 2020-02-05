Lucy Boynton will play Marianne Faithfull in a new biopic.

The new film, titled 'Faithfull', will tackle the life of the singer and will focus on her much-publicised relationship with Mack Jagger and her later descent into heroin addiction.

The 26-year-old actress, whose previous credits include 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Murder on the Orient Express', will collaborate with filmmaker Ian Bonhote on the project.

Ian revealed that he is looking forward to making a film about the ''extraordinary'' Marianne.

He said: ''Marianne is an extraordinary woman who rebelled against the male dominated music industry. The film will explore female-issues as well as the injustices she suffered in her quest to be recognised as an artist.''

In reference to Lucy and producer Julia Taylor-Stanley, Ian added: ''I'm honoured to collaborate with Lucy and Julia to shine a light on Marianne's timeless story.''

Marianne, 73, revealed that she is ''delighted'' about the biopic being made.

She said: ''I am delighted that my story is finally being made with my dream team of Lucy, Julia and Ian.''

Marianne's talent was first discovered at a Rolling Stones gig in 1964, before Mick and Keith Richards wrote her debut single 'As Tears Go By'. She then embarked on a relationship with the Stones frontman between 1966 and 1970. Casting director Sarah Crowe has begun the search for an actor to play the music icon.

As well as documenting her meteoric rise to fame, the film will show the aftermath of her relationship with Mick, when she became a drug addict and ended up living on the streets during the early 1970s.

She was found on the street by producer Mike Leander in 1971, before eventually reviving her career with the 1979 album 'Broken English'.