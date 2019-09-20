Lucy Boynton revealed she and her mother were ''shoved out the way'' by one of Rami Malek's fans when they were approached in the street by the admirer.
Lucy Boynton's mother was once ''shoved out the way'' by one of Rami Malek's fans which made her realise the price of fame.
The 25-year-old actress starred opposite her boyfriend as Mary Austin when he took on the lead role of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' last year, which earned him the Best Actor Oscar and a whole slew of other prizes.
Lucy admits his increased celebrity has changed their lives, especially when they are out together in public.
Speaking to NET-A-PORTER's PorterEdit magazine, she said: ''I mean, you'd never grab a complete stranger in the street. And I think there's a sense of ownership.Like, it's OK to just come up to someone, with your camera already out, and disregard whoever they're with. It happened when we were with my mother, and we were just shoved out the way. It's quite shocking.''
While Rami first appeared on the small screen in 'Gilmore Girls' - and made his feature film debut in 'Night at the Museum' two years later - Lucy is relatively early on in her own acting career.
Although her first movie role - playing a young Beatrix Potter in 'Miss Potter' - also came in 2006, the 25-year-old star's career trajectory has risen through recent performances in the likes of 2017's 'Murder on the Orient Express'.
Comparing her steady start to that of her boyfriend, she explained: ''[He's] been doing it longer. And I think the main thing is to take your time.
''I want to do this for the rest of my life, and it's easy to think that you have to keep the momentum going, a phrase you hear a lot. It's tempting once you've done one thing to quickly sign on to something else, so you have something to talk about.
''I've learnt that's not the case, and that you can take your time to do really good quality pieces, rather than just doing everything.''
To see the full interview with Lucy Boynton read Porter at Net-a-porter.com/porter or download the NET-A-PORTER app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
