Lucky Blue Smith has taken to Instagram to reveal that he's married fellow model Nara Pellman.
The 21-year-old model has taken to Instagram to reveal he's tied the knot with his ''best friend'' in California, three months after making their romance public.
Lucky Blue posted a series of behind-the-scenes snaps of their big day on the photo-sharing platform, as the happy couple tied the knot in front of close family and friends.
The model posted a video of himself and Nara sharing a passionate kiss, and he captioned it: ''i married my best friend today [crying and love heart emojis] (sic)''
In a separate post, Lucky Blue - who has a two-year-old daughter called Gravity Blue Smith with singer Stormi Henley - posted a photo of himself in a striking blue suit and no shoes.
He captioned the post: ''special day (sic)''
Nara also posted about their wedding on Instagram.
Alongside a post of them kissing, the model wrote: ''the boy who stole my heart... I married my best friend today (sic)''
The loved-up couple made their relationship public back in November and they became engaged just one month later.
At the time, Lucky Blue shared a photo of them on Instagram during sunset, and in the snap, Nara can be seen sporting a ring on her engagement finger.
Later, Nara gave her followers an even closer look at her engagement ring - which features a diamond-encrusted band - and she captioned it with the words, ''pinky promise''.
