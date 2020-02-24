Lucky Blue Smith has married fellow model Nara Pellman.

The 21-year-old model has taken to Instagram to reveal he's tied the knot with his ''best friend'' in California, three months after making their romance public.

Lucky Blue posted a series of behind-the-scenes snaps of their big day on the photo-sharing platform, as the happy couple tied the knot in front of close family and friends.

The model posted a video of himself and Nara sharing a passionate kiss, and he captioned it: ''i married my best friend today [crying and love heart emojis] (sic)''

In a separate post, Lucky Blue - who has a two-year-old daughter called Gravity Blue Smith with singer Stormi Henley - posted a photo of himself in a striking blue suit and no shoes.

He captioned the post: ''special day (sic)''

Nara also posted about their wedding on Instagram.

Alongside a post of them kissing, the model wrote: ''the boy who stole my heart... I married my best friend today (sic)''

The loved-up couple made their relationship public back in November and they became engaged just one month later.

At the time, Lucky Blue shared a photo of them on Instagram during sunset, and in the snap, Nara can be seen sporting a ring on her engagement finger.

Later, Nara gave her followers an even closer look at her engagement ring - which features a diamond-encrusted band - and she captioned it with the words, ''pinky promise''.