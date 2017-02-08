Lucas Hedges has denied claims that he's missing out by not celebrating his Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for 'Manchester by the Sea'.
Lucas Hedges has rejected claims he's missing out by not celebrating his Oscar nod.
The 20 year old is the youngest Oscar nominee this year but instead of joining other Hollywood stars by promoting his supporting role as Patrick in drama 'Manchester by the Sea' he's busy starring in Off Broadway play 'Yen'.
Speaking to Vulture at the play's opening night, Hedges admitted he doesn't have FOMO - Fear of Missing Out.
He laughed and said: ''No FOMO! It's a bit challenging, but it's also my dream, to be doing this play and be nominated for all these awards. And I get to work for a theater that's accommodating to me. I feel like I'm fitting in everything, not like I'm missing out on anything.''
Prime example of him squeezing everything in was when an understudy filled in for him in the stage show last weekend so he could fly out to Los Angeles for the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs). And he made it back in time to hit the stage again on the Tuesday (31.02.17).
And he made it to Monday's (06.02.17) Oscars nominees' lunch.
Hedges missed out on joining his cast mates at the Golden Globes because the play was in rehearsals but he wasn't nominated for a gong.
And he's not the only one to miss out on glitzy events - Andrew Garfield who stars in Oscar-nominated war film 'Hacksaw Ridge' is currently starring in London revival of 'Angels in America' this spring.
He explained: ''I feel like I'm in good company, with respect to missing out on some stuff. If I'm missing out, he's missing out, too.''
It was announced this week that 'Yen' is extending its limited run to March 4. And instead of skipping his performances and using an understudy to step in so he can attend the Oscars (26.02.17) and the Independent Spirit Awards (25.02.17), Hedges plans to take to the stage whilst also making pit stops at the awards' ceremonies.
He added: ''This is my life! I'm not getting a lot of sleep, but I am getting a lot of frequent-flyer miles.''
The rapper has once again hit out at the new President.
Her world tour is announced following her Super Bowl LI performance.
The singer plays Mia Grey in the second part of the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy.
They couldn't have picked a better pair for this legendary song.
The rapper has once again hit out at the new President.
Her world tour is announced following her Super Bowl LI performance.
The singer plays Mia Grey in the second part of the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy.
They couldn't have picked a better pair for this legendary song.
Based on an astounding true story, this battlefield drama mixes warm emotion with intense action...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
This harrowing morality play is timely and riveting, but never remotely subtle. The setting is...
Dennis Nash is a struggling single father whose life is turned upside down when he's...
As with the too-early franchise reboot in 2012, this sequel struggles to balance the demands...
Peter Parker is facing a period of deep confusion in every aspect of his life....
Peter Parker has always had difficulty trying to prioritise his life. There's the personal side...
Just 10 years after Sam Raimi's now-iconic Spider-man, Marvel has decided to tell the character's...