Lucas Hedges has rejected claims he's missing out by not celebrating his Oscar nod.

The 20 year old is the youngest Oscar nominee this year but instead of joining other Hollywood stars by promoting his supporting role as Patrick in drama 'Manchester by the Sea' he's busy starring in Off Broadway play 'Yen'.

Speaking to Vulture at the play's opening night, Hedges admitted he doesn't have FOMO - Fear of Missing Out.

He laughed and said: ''No FOMO! It's a bit challenging, but it's also my dream, to be doing this play and be nominated for all these awards. And I get to work for a theater that's accommodating to me. I feel like I'm fitting in everything, not like I'm missing out on anything.''

Prime example of him squeezing everything in was when an understudy filled in for him in the stage show last weekend so he could fly out to Los Angeles for the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs). And he made it back in time to hit the stage again on the Tuesday (31.02.17).

And he made it to Monday's (06.02.17) Oscars nominees' lunch.

Hedges missed out on joining his cast mates at the Golden Globes because the play was in rehearsals but he wasn't nominated for a gong.

And he's not the only one to miss out on glitzy events - Andrew Garfield who stars in Oscar-nominated war film 'Hacksaw Ridge' is currently starring in London revival of 'Angels in America' this spring.

He explained: ''I feel like I'm in good company, with respect to missing out on some stuff. If I'm missing out, he's missing out, too.''

It was announced this week that 'Yen' is extending its limited run to March 4. And instead of skipping his performances and using an understudy to step in so he can attend the Oscars (26.02.17) and the Independent Spirit Awards (25.02.17), Hedges plans to take to the stage whilst also making pit stops at the awards' ceremonies.

He added: ''This is my life! I'm not getting a lot of sleep, but I am getting a lot of frequent-flyer miles.''