'Call Me By Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino is reportedly in talks to helm the 'Lord of the Flies' remake.

According to Variety, the Italian filmmaker has been in discussion with Warner Bros. - who won the rights to the original 1954 William Golding novel of the same name - to seal a deal which would also see him produce the project.

Back in 2017, plans were announced for an all-female cast but this is no longer said to be the case after a major backlash.

The plot follows a group of British boys who become stranded on a desert island and are forced to fend for themselves and organise their own mini-society, Scott McGehee and David Siegel were originally set to write and direct the adaptation and it was their idea to replace the key characters.

At the time, Siegel said: ''We want to do a very faithful but contemporised adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys. It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behaviour they saw in grownups before they were marooned.''

The storyline sees the well-educated children descend into savagery with Golding's three central characters - Ralph, Piggy and Jack - turning on each other, and McGhee had hinted that their movie will confront the stigma that boys are more likely to be aggressive than girls.

He added: ''It shifts things in a way that might help people see the story anew. It breaks away from some of the conventions, the ways we think of boys and aggression.''

However, their plans came under fire from critics who said a female director should be assigned to the movie.

It's not the first time the 1954 novel has been reworked for the big screen as director Peter Brook adapted it 1963 and Harry Hook in 1990.