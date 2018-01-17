Luca Guadagnino wants to make a ''cycle of films'' about the characters in 'Call Me By Your Name'.

The 46-year-old Italian director helmed the hit coming-of-age movie starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet, and the film has been met with critical acclaim and Guadagnino already has ideas for a potential sequel.

Speaking to Collider, Guadagnino said: ''I believe that I will end up making a cycle of films about these characters because I love them so much. And I think their experience of life is ripe for many, many adventures. I think the next chapter it will be happening right after the fall of the Berlin wall and that great shift that was the end of Russia, of the USSR. And we'll see people leaving home and going in the world. That's what I can say for now.''

'Call Me By Your Name' - which is based on the novel of the same name - follows the story of a young Italian man named Elio (Chalamet) who meets Oliver (Hammer) after he visits the country to stay at his parents' villa.

The pair then develop a passionate relationship, as they bond over their shared Jewish heritage and their sexuality.

Both actors were nominated for a Golden Globe for their performance in the new movie and has been recognised in a number of categories for this year's BAFTA awards.

Guadagnino is also remaking the 1977 mystery/horror 'Suspiria' - which is set to star Chloe Grace Moretz and Tidla Swinton - and he said he was ''shocked and blown away'' by the original.

He said: ''I wanted to make 'Suspiria' for 30 years. When I saw the movie in 1985 I was shocked and blown away by it.

''So I always wanted to do it. I don't know, it's very special to me.''