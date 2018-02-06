Luca Guadagnino hopes to empower women in his 'Suspiria' remake.

The 46-year-old director is due to helm a remake of Dario Argento's 1977 cult classic, and he admitted he hopes the film will be a ''showcase of the female artistic experience''.

In an interview with Yahoo Movies, Guadagnino said: ''I hope that this movie, made by a man, turns out to be experienced through the horrors as a sort of fierce showcase of the female artistic experience. The relentless, unsentimental idea of femininity that I grew up witnessing, that I've been accompanied by in my life. It's going to be the witches are back.''

'Suspiria' tells the story of Suzy, an American ballet dancer who wins a place at a renowned German academy only to notice numerous disappearances and deaths on campus and soon discovers that dark powers are at work and the town is filled with witches.

The original was set in the town of Freiburg, however, Guadagnino has moved the setting to Berlin.

The remake is set to feature Dakota Johnson taking on the lead as Suzy alongside Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth and Tidla Swinton.

Guadagnino and Swinton previously worked together on the drama 'I Am Love' and the director has also worked with Johnson on 'A Bigger Splash'.

He hopes to be joined by American composer John Adams to make the score for the film.