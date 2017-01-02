Model and reality TV star Luann de Lesseps rang in 2017 as a new bride after exchanging vows with fiance Tom D'Agostino on New Year's Eve (31Dec16).
The Real Housewives of New York regular and businessman D'Agostino got engaged in February (16), and they tied the knot on Saturday in front of more than 200 family members and friends in Palm Beach, Florida.
The wedding date also fell on the groom's 50th birthday.
De Lesseps was previously married to entrepreneur Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009.
Celebrity friends at the ceremony including Kelly Bensimon, Cynthia Bailey, Jill Zarin, and Dorinda Medley, who was a bridesmaid.
