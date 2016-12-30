The Real Housewives of New York regular and businessman D'Agostino became engaged in February (16), and they will tie the knot on Saturday in front of more than 200 family members and friends in Palm Beach.

The wedding date falls on the groom's 50th birthday, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

This is the second wedding for de Lesseps, who was married to entrepreneur Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009.