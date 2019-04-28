American singer/songwriter LP - real name Laura Pergolizzi - is keen to write a track for former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher.
The 'Lost On You' singer - real name Laura Pergolizzi - has released five studio albums and has also written songs for a host of other artists, such as Rita Ora, Cher, Rihanna, Backstreet Boys and Christina Aguilera.
Despite her pop credentials, Laura admits she is a rock chick at heart and would relish writing with the former Oasis frontman - who is currently recording his second solo LP - because she is a fan of his music and of his ''crazy'' antics.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''Oh god yeah, I would write for Liam in a second. I love watching all the crazy s**t he does, that documentary ['Supersonic] was insane.
''I love writing with rock 'n' roll people. I did some stuff with Luke [Pritchard from The Kooks and I really liked that. I did some stuff with the band Spoon, too. The rock band thing is something that is close to my heart.''
Laura enjoys writing for other singers as well as herself because she loves to move between musical genres.
However, the musician has stopped trying to put herself in the head space of her collaborators after misjudging the mood of Leona Lewis when they got into the studio together just after the 'X Factor' winner had been through a break-up.
Laura shared: ''I have been in writing camps where I have something in mind, like, a person that you're writing for.
''But when I have tried to think that I know what a person is going through it hasn't worked. I did a song with Leona Lewis, the song we wrote together is called 'Fingerprint', but the song I wrote before that for her was something I wrote when she wasn't there. She had just come out of a break-up and I was coming at it with this really dramatic, really sad, heartbroken track. But when we wrote together, she was like, 'Oh its cool.' It was so telling, it's like I think I'm writing from how she's feeling and of course I don't know how she's feeling, so I don't do that anymore.''
LP has just released her new single 'Girls Go Wild (James Krausse Mix)', which is taken from her latest album 'Heart To Mouth', and it is inspired by a trip she took to the Joshua Tree National Park in California.
Speaking about the track, she said: '''Girls Go Wild' was born out of a Joshua tree excursion with some close friends after coming home from a long bit of touring. It was the first song I wrote for the album when my thoughts and ideas were swirling around like a storm. It feels like I channelled my past present and future as told through a desert dream.''
LP is touring the UK in May and kicks off her run of shows at historic London venue The Roundhouse on May 17.
LP UK tour dates:
London, Roundhouse - 17th May
Manchester, O2 Ritz - 18th May
Birmingham, O2 Institute - 19th May
Dublin, Olympia Theatre - 21st May
Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers - 23rd May
