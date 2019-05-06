American singer/songwriter LP has ''almost half'' of her new album already written.

The 'Lost On You' singer only released her fifth studio effort 'Heart To Mouth' in December but the tracklist for album number six is well underway and she has loads of ideas for more songs recorded on her smartphone.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''I have like almost half of it done already, possibly more, but I like to write new stuff always to try and beat whatever I have. The songwriter in me just keeps moving. I collect bits and bobs whilst I'm travelling and then I try and get them right. Sometimes I'm just stewing in a certain mood.''

LP is touring the UK in May and kicks off her run of shows at historic London venue The Roundhouse on May 17.

And the musician admits the trials and tribulations of life on the road influence her writing because touring puts her in a certain headspace.

The singer - who recently released her latest single 'Girls Go Wild (James Krausse Mix)', which is taken from 'Heart To Mouth' - mused: ''Some fans, at first, expected this past record 'Heart To Mouth' to be all about rainbows and f***ing puppy dogs the whole f***ing time, because things career-wise have been good.

''But the mood that you have sometimes when you're touring can be odd. You feel great on stage, it's probably the best you feel the whole f***ing time but there are 22 other hours in the day where you're dealing with a lot of s**t and doing a lot of thinking, but I think that kind of headspace is good for writing. I try to think that it's not affecting me but it most certainly is, I definitely noticed it during my Russian tour because there was a lot of travelling and we were so far away from our loved ones, it's like a 10 or 12 hour time difference the whole time so you feel pretty isolated at times and that does play havoc on your mind. With your body if you're in and out of planes and in and out of a car all the time and sleeping in different beds it gets weird ... I've had tours where I've flown every day and it's f***ed up.''

LP UK tour dates:

London, Roundhouse - 17th May

Manchester, O2 Ritz - 18th May

Birmingham, O2 Institute - 19th May

Dublin, Olympia Theatre - 21st May

Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers - 23rd May