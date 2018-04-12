Lower Loveday believe talent shows featuring ''crappy, uninventive pop music'' have made it much harder for ''real'' bands to taste success in the industry.

The 'Chains' hitmakers' drummer Tom Garbett thinks groups ''stopped learning their craft properly'' by gigging everywhere they could after seeing others become popular with a handful of appearances on the likes of 'The X Factor' and 'Britain's Got Talent'.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Talent shows changed the whole landscape for emerging artists. Suddenly everyone started to think that all you had to do to 'make it' was to win a competition and that would be the simple route.

''People forgot about the actual grind of playing your music everywhere, spreading your music as far as you can on your own.

''Because that is where you really learn your craft and learn what people like about your music and how to push it.

''I think bands stopped doing all that and therefore stopped learning their craft properly because they thought, 'We won't get signed, there's already too many acts being signed on 'The X Factor' and 'BGT'.' And that's a real shame.

''It also changed our musical tastes as a country and as a world as these shows were being watched by millions every week and the songs being performed, 99 per cent of the time, were just generic, crappy, uninventive pop music.

''I think that being rammed down everyone's throats was what caused people's tastes in music to shift away from bands and real music and move more towards the commercial, manufactured pop we see dominating the charts today.

''That has certainly has had an adverse effect on bands like ourselves.''

The 'I'd Do Anything You Wanted' group - also made up of singer Mark Washington, lead guitarist Chris Francis and bassist Stuart Creed - would love to see more band-to-band collaborations in the industry, and are keen to get the trend going by teaming up with the Arctic Monkeys.

Tom added: ''We would love to play with Arctic Monkeys. They are mine and Mark's favourite band and have been for a very long time.

''To collaborate with them would be something special. There aren't many band-to-band collaborations and there should be more, so it would be good for that reason, too.''

Lower Loveday are drawing up plans for an EP ahead of a potential release later this year, and will play at Venture Fest in Nottingham, central England, in August.