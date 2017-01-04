The movie, starring Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga as Richard and Mildred Loving who ignored Virginia's interracial marriage laws to become man and wife in the 1960s, will be feted at the upcoming AARP awards ceremony, which will be hosted in Beverly Hills, California by actress Margo Martindale.

Annette Bening has been named Best Actress for her role in 20th Century Women, while Denzel Washington will receive the Best Actor accolade for Fences. Washington's co-star Viola Davis will be honoured as Best Supporting Actress, while Jeff Bridges will receive the Best Supporting Actor award for Hell or High Water.

Manchester by the Sea's Kenneth Lonergan will take home both the Best Director and Best Screenwriter honours.

La La Land is Best Comedy/Musical and 20th Century Women is the Best Intergenerational Film. Natalie Portman's Jackie will be honoured as the Best Time Capsule film and Kubo and the Two Strings is the Best Movie for Grownups Who Refuse to Grow Up. Elle will take home the Best Foreign Language Film prize.