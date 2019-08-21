Love Island's Amy Hart is set to sign a ''six-figure fashion deal'' with a major brand.

The blonde singleton - who won the public's backing when she quit the dating show after being left heartbroken by her ''half-boyfriend'' Curtis Pritchard - has sparked a bidding war between some big labels after she quit her job as an air hostess.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Amy's effortless style hasn't gone unnoticed - and bosses at some of the biggest fashion brands in the UK have been in touch trying to get her to sign on the dotted line and collaborate with them.''

However, the 26-year-old beauty doesn't want to rush into anything as she wants to make sure the deal she accepts to ''right for her'' rather than with the larger pay out.

An insider explained: ''But, coming from a entrepreneurial family, she is very business-savvy and is being careful about committing herself to just any old deal that potentially won't be right for her... She doesn't want to make the same mistakes as those before her, and she's keen to have a hands-on role and really throw herself into the brand - or brands - she works with.''

Amy definitely wants to do something with a fashion brand though as she's been overwhelmed by the amount of people on her social networking sites who like her sense of style and ask where certain items are from so they can copy her looks.

The source said: ''Everyone loves being told they look nice - and Amy's no different. She really appreciates it that her fans like her outfit choices and ask her where they can buy the same thing - which is why she can't wait to collaborate with a brand on her own range!''