Louis Redknapp says all married couples go through ''hard times'' but she and her husband Jamie Redknapp are focusing on ''protecting and loving'' their children.

The couple has been dogged by rumours that they have separated in the past few months and Louise, 42, has finally broken her silence on the state of her relationship with the retired soccer player and Sky Sports pundit.

During an appearance on 'This Morning' on Friday morning (29.09.17) the former Eternal singer was quizzed about the state of her marriage to Jamie, 44, by Eamonn Holmes, who was hosting with his wife Ruth Langsford.

Louise admitted their relationship problems had been ''well documented'' but she and 'League of Their Own' star Jamie were concentrating on ensuring that their two sons, Charley, 13, and Beau, eight, are OK.

She said: ''I think it's been so heavily documented, of course we all go through hard times and my priority and his priority are our children and protecting them and keeping as much of it as private as possible and loving them and putting them first. That's really what we're focusing on.''

Louise finished as runner-up on last year's series of 'Strictly Come Dancing' and she admits her appearance on the BBC ballroom show and her role in musical 'Cabaret' have helped her cope with the problems with Jamie - whom she married in 1998.

She said: ''Going back to work has been something that's been a real saviour for me. Doing 'Strictly...' does something to you and going back on stage every night and getting the opportunity again - because you never know, in this business opportunities don't always come along you have to hope - so to have the opportunity to go and work and be out there, I'm loving doing that.''