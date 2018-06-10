Louisa Johnson would love to start modelling in the future, as she's already signed to a modelling agency.
Louisa Johnson would love to start modelling.
The 20-year-old singer - who won the 2015 series of UK talent competition 'The X Factor' - has been told several times on social media that she resembles successful model Kendall Jenner, and has admitted she's already signed to modelling agency and wouldn't mind trying her hand at the career choice in the future.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital's Summertime Ball in London on Saturday (09.06.18), she said: ''I'm with a modelling agency, so maybe we should just start doing a bit more of that. Why not? Why not, I'm open to anything.''
And the 'Best Behaviour' hitmaker also shared some important advice for anyone hoping to follow in her footsteps with a life in the spotlight.
She said: ''You just have to stay true to yourself the whole time. I feel like I was very up and down with that kind of thing, and you just realise when you do come out the other side that it's very important to just say what you believe in, and do what you want to do. Because at the end of the day, you're the one on stage and you're the one making the decisions. So yeah, you need to just stay true to yourself.''
Meanwhile, Louisa isn't the only musical star thinking about a change of career path, as fellow singer Paloma Faith admitted she'd love to dive back into acting after previously having roles in movies including 'St Trinian's' and 'The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus'.
Also speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker said when asked if she'd ever go back to acting: ''Do you know what, yeah. If my agent could start doing some work I'd definitely be up for it. [I'd be in] anything.''
