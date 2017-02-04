Louisa Johnson wants a pet dolphin.

The 19-year-old singer has always paid for the care of the marine mammals and while she currently has an adopted creature in Scotland, she's never been able to visit it so her dream would be to have one of her own.

Asked her ideal pet, she said: '' A dolphin. I just think they're really sweet.

''I adopted one in Scotland so I'm close to owning one.

''It's called Rainbow. I haven't ever been to see it but I really want to. I've adopted dolphins since I was little.''

And Louisa is also desperate to get a dog but knows her busy career means it isn't possible.

She told Top of the Pops magazine: ''I want a French bulldog so badly but I can't because I'm away so much.

''They're so cute.''

As well as animals, the former 'X Factor' winner is smitten with her boyfriend Daniel Elliott and loves the romantic things he does for her.

She said: ''I quite like the lovey-dovey, cringey stuff.

''I think a lot of people pretend not to but deep down we love it.

''For our first anniversary, my boyfriend wrote on the mirror all the things he loves about me and I thought it was the sweetest thing ever.''

The 'So Good' singer is always grateful for the support of her fans and loves being an inspiration to them.

She said: ''They're the best. Fans are always telling me they like how I stick up for myself and that it makes them want to be more confident, which I love. Everyone deserves that.''