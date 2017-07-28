Louisa Johnson wants to follow in the footsteps of her pal Olly Murs and collaborate with Paul Weller.

The 58-year-old rocker penned the track 'Let Me In' for the 33-year-old hunk's 2014 LP 'Never Been Better' and Louisa - who did 'Unpredictable' with Olly this year - has revealed she is keen to setup a duet with the 'Modfather' and former Jam frontman.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at MTV Crashes Plymouth on Thursday (27.07.17), Louisa said: ''I really love Paul Weller, I didn't know that Paul Weller wrote a song for Olly Murs, I might have to give him a ring.''

The 'So Good' hitmaker has a surprisingly eclectic taste in music and would also like to dabble in rap with dreams of teaming up with hip-hop icon Eminem.

She said: ''I really love Eminem, he's like my favourite artist. My love of Eminem comes from my dad, he always would be listening to his songs and albums when we'd be driving around, you just pick these things up. I have a really random love of different music from like garage to Eminem, people don't know how I like these songs.''

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old beauty has brushed off romance rumours between her and Olly, insisting she doesn't find him attractive.

She told Metro.co.uk: ''There's absolutely nothing going on with Olly.

''It's strictly platonic. I do not fancy him, not even a teeny bit.

He doesn't do it for me. We are like brother and sister - we have never even kissed.''

MTV Crashes Plymouth continues today (28.07.17) with Martin Garrix, Wilkinson (DJ Set), Duke Dumont B2B Gorgon City, R3WIRE & Varksi and many more performing on Plymouth Hoe in Devon, South West England.