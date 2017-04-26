Louisa Johnson performed her new single 'Best Behaviour' at Amazon's #NowItsSummer launch party.

The 19-year-old singer wowed crowds who flocked to London's The Grange Hotel's Sky Bar on Tuesday (25.04.17) as part of the commerce company's innovative new function, which saw her belt out her 2016 single 'So Good' as well as her latest track.

The blonde-haired beauty - who was crowned champion on 'The X Factor' in 2015 - also performed a cover of Ed Sheeran's comeback hit 'Shape of You'.

And if her musical ability was not enough, then her uber sophisticated and bold ensemble was guaranteed to stun the audience, as she adorned a fuschia pink blouse, with matching pointed-toe heels, and navy blue paper bag, wide-leg trousers.

The event last night showcased a variety of highly-coveted products customers can get their hands on from the Now Its Summer store, which include the latest technology, the Amazon #NowItsSummer playlist featuring Louisa's music, as well as garments suitable for all weather conditions such as sunglasses, swimwear, ponchos and other types of protective clothing to ensure consumers remain stylish and prepared for the summer and the upcoming festival season all of which are available online at Amazon.co.uk/nowitssummer.

The 'Forever Young' hitmaker was accompanied by 36-year-old British weather forecaster Lucy Verasamy who sat back and sipped on cocktails at the rooftop venue whilst the star took to the stage.

And Louisa is set for a busy few months ahead as she has announced she will be headlining the Big Day Out festival, which will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone on July 1.

The British star tweeted: ''Big news! I'll be headlining the @BigDayOutUK Festival in Maidstone this July! Can't wait to see you all there http://bigdayoutfestival.com/ (sic).''

Atomic Kitten, Diversity and Reggie N' Bollie, are also set to take to the stage and put on an unforgettable show with their vocals and energetic dance routines at the summer event.