Louisa Johnson eats takeaways every night.

The 21-year-old singer isn't a very good cook so she'd rather order her favourite meals and get them delivered to her house than get experimenting in the kitchen.

She said: ''I'm not a very good cook so I order from Deliveroo every night, but it's usually healthy stuff.

''I do like an Indian takeaway though. A butter chicken curry is my favourite.''

The former 'X Factor' winner has a number of food intolerances and admitted it can be hard to make the right adjustments to her diet.

She told new! magazine: ''I've been gluten intolerant for three years and I'm also intolerant to dairy and wheat.

''[Have I ever been on a diet?] I've probably tried everything. I'm quite obsessive with that sort of thing, especially as I'm not supposed to eat wheat and dairy.

''When you're restricting yourself from eating all of these foods you want to eat, that makes you want them more.

''It's important to see it as a lifestyle rather than a diet...

''I love Cadbury's chocolate. I'm not supposed to have it because of my dairy intolerance, but I can't help myself.''

Louisa recently admitted she had been ''struggling'' to adjust to her new eating plan.

She said: ''The last year I've been really listening to my body and I've just noticed how much I've been bloating, and really uncomfortable when I eat certain foods and I didn't really know what it was.

''I went to see a nutritionist and I got tested for everything and I have an intolerance to dairy, which is my main one and gluten and wheat.

''So basically I'm on an anti-inflammatory diet which is really, really hard when I used to eat whatever I wanted, so I've been struggling with that, I'm such a fussy eater as well, so it's hard.''