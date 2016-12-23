Louisa Johnson understands why Justin Bieber hates screaming fans.

The 18-year-old pop beauty - who shot to fame after winning 'The X Factor' in 2015 - can see how frustrating it must be for the 'Let Me Love You' hitmaker, who just wants gig-goers to hear his music while he's performing live, rather than listen to thousands of fan girls screeching at the top of their lungs.

However, the 'Tears' hitmaker also thinks the 22-year-old singer needs to remember that without his fanbase he wouldn't be playing to sold-out arenas.

She said: ''I can empathise with him to a point.

''He did say that he's travelled a long way to get to his gigs so they should listen, but I'm pretty sure the fans have done the same.I do get the screaming thing but they're his fans, they put him there.''

Despite his behaviour towards his loyal Beliebers, Louisa would love to duet with the hunky pop star.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Why not, I think he's wicked I love his songs, he's done really well for himself.''

The 'What Do You Mean' singer recently admitted it can be difficult to talk to his supporters when they're ''screaming and super overwhelming'' but says they are ''a little bit more sane'' now they are older.

He said: ''[My fans] start understanding how to act [as they get older]. They actually want to act a little bit more sane so that maybe they get my attention.

''Because at this point, if you're screaming and super overwhelming, it's hard for me to connect with you.''

Justin has come under fire as of late for storming off stage after fans refused to let him speak in between songs during his 'Purpose World Tour'.

He shared: ''There's going to be times where I say the wrong thing, because I'm human. But I don't pretend to be perfect and I hope to God that, you know, I don't say the right thing all the time because if that was the case then I'd be a robot, and I'm just, I'm not a robot.

''There's times when I get upset ... times when I get angry, there's times when I'm going to be frustrated. But I'm always going to be myself on this stage.''