Louisa Johnson has parted ways with Syco Music.

The 'Tears' hitmaker - who won 'The X Factor' in 2015 - has announced that there was a ''mutual decision'' for her to move away from the record label as she promised there was more music ahead for her.

She said: ''I've been working super hard and I just wanted to let you all know that Syco Music and I have decided not to work together moving forward. It was genuinely a mutual decision and there are no hard feelings. Big thank you to Syco for everything they've done for me, I've had an actual blast! It's been so much fun and I'll always be grateful to Simon [Cowell] and the team for all their support. I'm excited to be releasing a single with @ministryofsound next month which is still part of the Sony family. You're gonna love this one guys.''

Meanwhile, Louisa previously revealed she feels ''in control'' of her music now she's now found her niche.

She said: ''I'm just trying to be a bit careful about what I do. I've just grown up a lot, and I think I wanted it so badly and I rushed too much. And now I've just found this nice position that I'm in and I'm just kind of being myself a little bit more, and taking it easy. I feel so in control, it's amazing. I just kind of realised I was a bit down, and a bit lost and I just thought, 'Do you know what? I'm not really that happy in myself. It just clicked one day, and I was like I'm going to change everything - I want to be my own person. It was a weird feeling, but now I'm so happy.''