Louis Tomlinson is already planning his second solo album.

The 28-year-old singer was the final member of One Direction to release a solo record, with 'Walls' last month and revealed that he is already looking ahead to another one.

Speaking on BBC Radio Solent, Louis said: ''The thing is, I am a bit of a perfectionist but there comes a time when you have to let things go. I think I have a good idea of what I'm gonna do for the next record so that's exciting.

''It took me four years to make the album... So to see the reaction the first day and second day, specifically, being incredible, it was a massive weight of me shoulders and I was just blown away at the support.''

And Louis is also excited about getting inspiration for his new album when he goes on tour with 'Walls.

He explained: ''I'm going on tour for a lot of this year so I'm really excited about that. And I think definitely when you're going around the world, it gives you so much to write about and you're thinking more. So I kind of need to go on tour a little bit and then I'll probably start writing the next record. Normally it's just in a little studio space with people that I'm close to and I've worked with before but that's probably three, four, five months away.''

Louis has written about his mother's death in the heartfelt track 'Two Of Us' and revealed that although his lyrics are deeply personal, he loves how fans can make connections to their own lives.

He explained: ''I write about something that's happened in my life, you know something quite specific to me but how that's interpreted by someone else might be different. And I think that's the power of music!

''People have got interesting stories for me, and I think more than anything it's just good for me to feel like I'm giving back to them.''