Lottie Moss wants to start up her own YouTube channel.

The 19-year-old model - who is the sister of supermodel Kate Moss - is keen to turn her hand a vlogging, but the star has asked her fans to help her find her niche as she is not sure what topic her video series should be centred around and whether she should reveal her beauty hacks on the online site.

The blonde-haired beauty took to social media to announce the news of her next venture, which saw her post a message on her Instagram Story that lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours.

The post read: ''Thinking of starting a YouTube channel but not sure what about, any ideas?''

And the catwalk icon swiftly took to the page to thank her supporters for their advice.

She wrote: ''Thank you for everyone's advice''.

Lottie - whose full name is Charlotte - has teased she will be updating her supporters on her next venture in the near future.

Her post continued: ''Keep posted for exciting things''.

This news comes shortly after Lottie admitted she doesn't feel the most confident in her skin and is conscious of her ''small bum'' and petite chest, but she has learned to love her ''imperfections'' and has embraced her smaller frame.

Speaking previously about how she has accepted her flaws, she said: ''We may not all love our figure, we all have imperfections but I have learnt to love mine, I don't have a small bum or huge boobs but I'm happy that way (sic).''

And the catwalk icon - who has appeared in fashion campaigns for designer brands including Bulgari, Chanel and Calvin Klein - has urged people to avoid ''photoshop'' and adjusting their photographs in an ''unsafe way''.

Her post continued: ''And for any girls out there that think they need to photoshop pictures or adjust things about themselves in an unsafe way need to know that nobody is perfect and although you go on Instagram and see loads of pictures of models that look amazing, I can tell you now it takes a lot of pictures, nice lighting, a flattering outfit, hair and makeup, etc to do so! #loveyourself (sic).''