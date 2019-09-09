Lottie Moss wants to get ''laws passed'' to stop exploitation in the fashion industry.

The 21-year-old model has been inspired by Leanne Maskell and her book 'The Model Manifesto: An A-Z Anti-Exploitation Manual for the Fashion Industry' - which addresses issues including sexual exploitation, financial abuse and the pressure to lose weight - and now wants to make sure things change to make working in fashion a more ''positive'' experience.

She said: ''I thought, this is incredible. If only some models had had this 20 years ago, things would be different. So I messaged her and went on her podcast ['The Model Manifesto'], and she and I have even been talking about trying to get some restrictions in place, some new laws passed. Because there might be a lot more talk about body positivity now, but how crazy is it that very little in the industry has actually changed? I've still got friends whose agents tell them they're fat.''

Lottie is the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, and although she insists Kate never encouraged her to go into modelling, the inspiration was always there as she'd often see her sister in magazines.

She added: ''When I was little I really thought that everyone had a sister in a magazine. My mum used to buy them and go, 'Oh, look! It's Kate!' And I'd be, like, 'OK? I know what she looks like - you don't have to show me a picture!' Then other people would say, 'What, that's your sister in the magazine?' And I'd say, 'Yes, which page is your sister on?' I never look at her and think, that's Kate Moss.''

The beauty eventually started realising how famous her sister was when they attended family birthday parties, where paparazzi would arrive to snap pictures of Kate.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday's You magazine, Lottie said: ''[I realised] something was up when we'd go to my niece's birthday parties and 30 paparazzi would be gathered outside the restaurant. I have never seen anything like it, all those cameras flashing - it could have given someone an epilepsy attack. They used to push me out of the way to get to Kate. Even the children - they would shove everyone to get to her. It was insane.''