Lottie Moss is determined to succeed on her own merits.

The 20-year-old model is the half-sister of fashion icon Kate Moss - but Lottie is intent on stepping out of her shadow and becoming a force herself.

She said: ''She's amazing so it's great to be related to her but I want to be my own person.

''I want to do my own thing ... I want to make my own mistakes.''

In 2017, Lottie was invited by fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld to become the face of Chanel's eyewear range.

The blonde beauty would love to be invited back to appear in future campaigns, but she also has other ambitions she would love to achieve.

She told the Metro newspaper: ''Another Chanel campaign would be great. And I'd love to do Vogue.''

But Lottie insisted that her burgeoning career isn't as glamorous as some outsiders may think.

She shared: ''I've been at the top of the Sussex Downs in a dress and heels.

''It was in November and they were like, 'Act not cold!' I can't.''

Meanwhile, Lottie previously admitted that her modelling career is ''a bit of a blur''.

Lottie was scouted at the age of 13 years old, and though she felt she embarked on a career in the fashion business ''so young'', she wouldn't have it any other way.

She said: ''Everything just kind of happened. It is all a bit of a blur for me as I was so young.

''I know I was young but I feel like you only get one shot and you just have to take it.

''If I looked back and I hadn't done it, I would be like, 'Why didn't I do it?'''