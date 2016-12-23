Lottie Moss ''never really wanted'' to be a model.

The 18-year-old star - who is the sister of supermodel Kate Moss - has confessed she didn't see herself following in her older sibling's footsteps until she was scouted at Kate's wedding to Jamie Hince back in 2011.

She said: ''It's quite funny actually. I never really wanted to be a model when I was younger. It was something I didn't think I could do - until I was scouted at my sister's wedding. I remember thinking, 'Yeah, that actually sounds fun.'

''I was still at school when the agency saw me, and I mostly just did test shoots for a while. When I turned 16 they smoothed me into it and signed me up properly, and the work increased gradually from there. We were careful not to let it interfere with school, but I could do schoolwork while I was away.''

And Lottie - who is the daughter of Linda Shepherd and Peter Edward Moss - insists her parents were never strict when she was growing up.

She added to The Telegraph newspaper: ''My parents weren't strict at all. Mum's method has always been, 'Do what you want, but don't come crying to me when it goes wrong.'

''So if I wanted a piercing or whatever, she told me she'd not be there when I was crying about it, and that worked.''

Meanwhile, the blonde model previously admitted she finds it ''weird'' getting her hair and make up done all at once.

She said: ''It's really nice to be pampered but it's quite weird when everything - hair, make-up, manicure and pedicure - is being done at once. It's your 10 minutes to relax before the madness begins. Being on the red carpet is such an unusual and surreal experience. I try to stay as calm as I can, but I do get awkward. I don't know how some celebrities stay so composed.''