Lottie Moss is moving in with boyfriend Alex Mytton.

The 19-year-old model - the half-sister of iconic supermodel Kate Moss - and the 24-year-old 'Made in Chelsea' hunk have only been dating for four months, but things seem to be getting serious between the pair as they've decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting a house together.

The big commitment comes after they spent time together on a romantic getaway in Barbados and it has sparked speculation that the blonde beauty - who is friends with several cast members - is set to appear on the new series of the E4 reality show.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Lottie and Alex have grown closer in recent months. They loved spending time together in Barbados and sharing a place is the next step. Their romance has led close friends to believe that Lottie could cameo in 'Made in Chelsea'. She's not only dating Alex but she's also good friends with a lot of the cast including Jess Woodley and newcomer Emily Blackwell.''

Lottie started seeing Alex weeks after her split from Sam Prince, who she rekindled her romance with in October., following their split in 2014.

The Chelsea headhunter is also friends with the 'Made in Chelsea' cast.

Lottie's last proper relationship was with school friend, Josh Goldin, which ended a few months ago.

Lottie was signed by Storm Models agency when she turned 16 and has appeared in shoots for magazine Teen Vogue and Dazed and Confused and also shot campaigns for Red Valentino and Calvin Klein.

She was first spotted when she was a bridesmaid at Kate's wedding to rocker Jamie Hince in 2011 due to her resemblance to her half-sister.

The two models share their father, Peter Moss, who divorced Kate's mother Linda in 1987 - when Kate was 13.

Lottie previously credited Kate, 42, for inspiring her to follow in her modelling footsteps.

The young starlet said: ''It kind of runs in the family. Kate was a massive part of why I started.''