Lottie Moss - who is the younger sister of Kate Moss - reportedly lost her adorable puppy at a Christmas party after having too many drinks.
The 20-year-old model - who is the younger half-sister of fashion icon Kate Moss - had to return to a house party the following day after forgetting to take her £1,000 puppy, Lulu, home with her the previous night.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Lottie, just like Kate, loves to party and have a drink. She brought Lulu to a house party, as lots of her pals wanted to meet her. She mainly carried Lulu due to her size but she knew it would be a safe environment for her dog to roam free if she put her down.
''As the night went on, Lottie became the life and soul of the bash. She spent a lot of time flirting with a mystery hunk. They snuck off together for a bit to get some alone-time and Lottie later went home in the early hours of the next morning.
''The only problem was she forgot to take Lulu home with her. So, it was left to her pals to take care of her. Fortunately, Lottie realised the next morning and went to pick up her pooch with her tail between her legs. She felt incredibly guilty.''
Meanwhile, Lottie revealed in April that she has questioned whether she's only successful because of her half-sister.
She previously said: ''I've had moments when I've thought I'm not pretty enough and that I'm only here because of Kate.
''Maybe I did only get it because of Kate but at least I'm doing something with it. And my agency has told me that, no matter whose sister you are, you still have to be good at modelling.''
