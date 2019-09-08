Lottie Moss gets ''so embarrassed'' saying she's a model.

The 21-year-old model - whose older sister is supermodel Kate Moss - admits there are days where she feels anxious about telling people what she does for a living.

She said: ''I get so embarrassed some days when I say I'm a model. Sometimes I say it to people and I see them going, 'Ohhh, right ... really?' Well, they probably don't actually say that but in my head, they do. They think I'm lying.''

And Lottie hates all of society's pre-conceived ideas about modelling.

She added: ''I feel like when a lot of people think about modelling, they think you're dumb, you're anorexic. I love my job and I've never had any problems, never had any eating disorders or anything like that. I have, at times, become skinny to the point where I thought maybe I should start eating a bit more. And I've put on weight as well, to the point where I thought, 'OK, maybe I shouldn't.' But you don't have to be stick thin to be a model any more. That was 30 years ago. I'm not stick thin. Now, if you are empowering and you have a great personality, you can literally do whatever you want - though you do have to train and you have to work hard.''

For Lottie, all she wants is to be ''successful'' in life for herself and her future kids.

She told the Mail on Sunday's You magazine: ''I want to be successful. I want to build a life and look back in 20, 30 years and be proud of what I achieved. I want to have money. Not in a horrible way, but I want to be set up. I want my children to be set up.''